Mormaii Debuts Soles with Soul

Since debuting their must-have surf-wear in the 1970s, Mormaii has slowly been adding to their product offerings – clothes, sunglasses, watches, and, most recently, eco-friendly sandals. Made of recycled neoprene scraps aggregated from Mormaii’s wetsuit manufacturing operations and recycled neoprene from wetsuits used by some of the world’s most celebrated surfers (legends such as Heitor Alves, Neco Padaratz, and Marco Giorgi have donated their used suits), Mormaii’s NeoCycle sandals reduce factory waste and help preserve the environment. Equally important for any footwear, apparently they are also extremely comfortable.

Finally, after two years of local success in Brazil, the four styles of their eco-friendly NeoCycle sandals, which will retail from $20 to $45, will be available at select U.S. surf retailers soon, according to WWD.

While those of us land-locked may not yet know the Mormaii name, you soon will if their sandals develop anywhere close to the cult-following of their surf-gear.