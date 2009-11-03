Morena Baccarin: “V” Star is Latest TV It Girl

V first aired in 1983 as a miniseries and a year later turned into a weekly show. Created by Kenneth Johnson, the man behind The Incredible Hulk and The Bionic Women, the show focuses on aliens known as visitors who challenge the survival of mankind by depriving humans of natural resources and wind up in a whirlwind of sci-fi drama.

Twenty years later, V is coming back to life with the help of Morena Baccarin, playing the leader of the alien tribe of visitors. Sacrificing her long locks has certainly paid off, as her pixie cut is popping up everywhere. Knowing that her new cut would certainly be a change, she parallels it with her character Anna, “I’m always thinking about [Anna being alien] and embodying it and knowing that she’s different, that she’s not human,” she said. “I don’t want people to look at her and go, ‘Oh, well she does this, this and this.’ I just want her to be sort of like, ‘I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s something really odd,’ you know?”

V airs tonight at 8pm on ABC and will air in two parts; four episodes before the holidays and the remainder following the 2010 Olympics.