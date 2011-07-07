Anna must be pretty excited about the hype around The September Issue. The newly released trailer definitely portrays her as the most powerful woman in the world fashion. Well, come October one of her favorite male athletes, the only to grace the cover of Vogue, no not Roger, has his very own feature film.

More Than a Game follows the story of five talented young basketball players from Akron, Ohio- one of whom just so happens to be LeBron James. The “Fab Five” spend seven years working their way from run-down inner city courts to the High School National Championship. The story is an unforgettable depiction of the American dream in action.

Not exactly the same path as Anna, but they’re both wearing Prada in the end.