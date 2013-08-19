People Who Have More Sex Make More Money: Study

Good news for those of you getting busy on the regular: You’re probably richer than your sex-starved counterparts.

According to a recent study conducted by researchers at Angila Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, people who had sex four or more times a week earned more money than those not as lucky.

Why? It all goes back to that famous theory you may have learned about in Psych 101 called Maslow’s Need Hierarchy.

Doesn’t ring a bell? Here’s the gist: Humans have to meet their basic needs like food, water, and sexual activity before they can attempt to succeed in other aspects of life.

“People need to love and be loved (sexually and non-sexually) by others. In the absence of these elements, many people become susceptible to loneliness, social anxiety, and depression that could affect their working life,” the study’s author, Nick Drydakis, told CBSNews.com.

The reasons why sex and money are connected isn’t exactly known, but the author asserted that it could be due to some pretty obvious facts such as people who make a good living have more money to date, and because money makes people more attractive to others. Another hypothesis could be that people with more money are more likely to buy gifts for their significant other.

Of course, this study raises a few key questions, such as if you want more money do you seek out more sex, or if you want more sex do you try to make more money?

While you ponder that, head over to CBS now to read the entire study (and try to figure out how to squeeze more, um, action into your weekly schedule.)