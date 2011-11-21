More Scoop on H&M’s ‘Girl With The Dragon Tatoo’ Collection!

If you haven’t jumped on the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo bandwagon yet, you probably should as soon as possible. First of all, the movies are totally addictive and worth reading subtitles for hours on end (also a great excuse to rock your nerd-alert reading glasses!) Second of all, killer celebrity costume designer Trish Summerville is leading the collaboration with H&M that we’re pretty sure will leave us asking Versace who?

We’re obsessed with leading lady Lisbeth Salander’s boyish outfits in the movies and can’t wait to see how Trish translates the badass chick’s wardrobe up close and personal. If you’re wondering about this stylist’s chops, she’s the powerhouse behind Christina Aguilera and Pink‘s grittier phases (remember those lace-up leathers from Xtina’s ‘Dirrty’ video?). With the line set to be released December 14, it’s perfect timing for a little personal present or a gift for that chic tomboy bud in your life.

Check out this video for the behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot for the new capsule collection and to hear more commentary for Trish herself. If the Versace for H&M collection is any sort of example, you should probably start lining up now to grab your favorite pieces while they last.