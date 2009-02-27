More Purple for Everyone

Remember this issue of Purple Magazine? The one where Diane von Furstenberg reminds us to sign up for some pilates classes in the hope of just maybe looking half that good when we are older? The one where she rocks it out in the most major Margiela hair coat?

Well, Purple founder Olivier Zahm has posted a note on Purple Diary that the issue has sold out in most of the US. While not necessarily surprising, this is pretty impressive for any magazine. Not to fear though, if you are like me and haven’t picked up your copy yet, more issues will be arriving today.

See you at the news stand.