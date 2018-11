Temperatures might have reached record lows in New York this week, but the (fashion) show must go on. The weather was no match for top street style stars like Linda Tol, Aimee Song, Bryan Boy, and Chiara Ferragni who did what they do best: Dress to impress.

Click through to see a selection of the best street style from the coldest day of New York Fashion Week—with no boring parkas in sight.