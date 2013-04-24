More Music Festival Street Style At The StyleCaster X UGG® StyleHaven

From incredible parties to captivating live bands, music festivals are among some of the most entertaining events of the year. But these fascinating festivals aren’t just about the music—fashion and personal style plays a huge part in the overall feel. Last week, we ventured out to Indio, California in search of some of most stylish gals and dapper dudes out there, and Jace Lipstein of GrungyGentleman.com and William Yan of WilliamYan.com helped us spot some of the best looks.
Bright colored, dangling earrings are perfect for a pop of color! We thought this look totally fit in perfect with the overall boho vibe of the festival.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs, www.joyjacobsparties.com
We took festival-goers back to their childhood with slide walk chalk they could use to create art pieces that were as creative as their outfits. UGG® Australia Allaria Leopard Sandals; $80; at uggaustralia.com
Since the weather was so warm in Southern Cali, chiffon was the perfect way to keep cool!
We loved how comfortable, chic, and perfectly bohemian this outfit was. From the flower headband to the tied-dye pants, this fashionista rocked this SoCal music fest. UGG® Australia Lucianna Wedges; $130; at uggaustralia.com
StyleCaster brought fun to this fest with water guns that all our friends had a blast with!
Beach balls, wide-brimmed hats, and cut-off shorts was the perfect summary of our weekend in the beachy state. Samantha Hutchinson of CouldIHaveThat.blogspot.com showed party-goes how to really rock this style!
Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.com relaxed while looking absolutely fab in this simple white beach coverup & comfortable flip flops.
Flowers & solids were the perfect mix at this music festival. We loved the mix of simplicity and prints to perfect this summer outfit. UGG® Australia Salah Sandals; $120; at uggaustralia.com
Nothing more perfect that an easy-to-wear tie-dye dress for a music festival. We also loved the arm party that this party-goer rocked.
This black, wide-brimmed hat is the perfect piece to top of any summer outfit! And we loved how even the dudes looked fashion-forward in Southern Cali!
