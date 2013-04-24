More Music Festival Street Style At The StyleCaster X UGG® StyleHaven

From incredible parties to captivating live bands, music festivals are among some of the most entertaining events of the year. But these fascinating festivals aren’t just about the music—fashion and personal style plays a huge part in the overall feel. Last week, we ventured out to Indio, California in search of some of most stylish gals and dapper dudes out there, and Jace Lipstein of GrungyGentleman.com and William Yan of WilliamYan.com helped us spot some of the best looks.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite music festival looks from the southern coast! And be sure to check out our recap from the weekend away here.

For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3