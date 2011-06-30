More Kate Moss Wedding News, Dress Confirmed!

It’s Kate Moss‘ last day as a single lady before her weekend long rock and love fest commences, celebrating her marriage to Jamie Hince. I’m still not happy that somehow my invite never arrived, so let’s live vicariously through all of the details both mundane and not.

Kate is wearing all black recently, which must mean she’s mourning her single days, hanging out with Russell Brand and dancing on tables with Naomi Campbell. [Daily Mail]

John Galliano is in fact designing Kate Moss’ wedding gown. Probably. [Vogue UK]

Banksy will be attending. Like, where people can see him? And so will John Galliano, apparently. [E!]

Kate Moss’ future groom’s best man is going to be a lady! “Jamie Hince reportedly asked Alison Mosshart to organise his stag do, look after the ring and give a speech on the big day.” [Daily Mail]

Snoop Dog, Carl Barat,Beth Ditto, Iggy Pop and Dame Shirley Bassey will be performing. [Telegraph Australia]

There will be gift bags like people get at the Grammys or the Oscars. [Daily Mail]

Kate had to move her wedding from the 2nd to the first because Charlene Wittstock’s wedding is on the 2nd and they have overlapping guests including Naomi Campbell and Topshop chief Sir Philip Green. God forbid. [The Cut]

Mosstock sounds great and all, but the dress, I just want to see the dress.