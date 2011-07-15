StyleCaster
More Kanye Fashion Line News, Armani’s Chic Garden Party

Adam
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The rumors about Kanye West showing at fashion week are running rampant, but one truth can be determined: one Central Saint Martins staff member will not be involved. [Vogue UK]

The Prada creepers are hot targets for knock-offs, and Jeffrey Campbell is as guilty as they come. [Fashionista]

For a country that has so much rain, the Brits throw an awful lot of garden parties. This one has Armani and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld! [Telegraph]

Apparently, Terry Richardson’s inappropriate and tacky photography isn’t just limited to skinny white models. [Viceland]

It’s the end of an era: The Chlo Fall 2011 campaign, the last season with Hannah MacGibbon at the helm, was just released. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @StevenKolb Lazaro Hernandez of@proenzaschouler speaking on behalf of the@CFDA this morning in favor of#IDPPPA. Testimony bit.ly/rlA1cp via UTLawGirl Give ’em hell!

RT @Fashionista_com Kristin Cavallari Walks Miami Swim Week in a Vodka-Inspired Swimsuit Made of Glass Shards Ouch!

RT @NYMag Tiger Woods’s ex-wife, Elin Nordegren has found a new billionaire boyfriendhttp://t.co/mm1VA2G Yeah, it’s that easy for us too.

RT @DamienNunes 8:45 – i should consider getting out of bed to make it to work by 9. It’s Friday, does the office exist before 10?

Photo: LE FLOCH/Sipa

