More Kanye Fashion Line News, Armani’s Chic Garden Party

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The rumors about Kanye West showing at fashion week are running rampant, but one truth can be determined: one Central Saint Martins staff member will not be involved. [Vogue UK]

The Prada creepers are hot targets for knock-offs, and Jeffrey Campbell is as guilty as they come. [Fashionista]

For a country that has so much rain, the Brits throw an awful lot of garden parties. This one has Armani and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld! [Telegraph]

Apparently, Terry Richardson’s inappropriate and tacky photography isn’t just limited to skinny white models. [Viceland]

It’s the end of an era: The Chlo Fall 2011 campaign, the last season with Hannah MacGibbon at the helm, was just released. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @StevenKolb Lazaro Hernandez of@proenzaschouler speaking on behalf of the@CFDA this morning in favor of#IDPPPA. Testimony bit.ly/rlA1cp via UTLawGirl Give ’em hell!

RT @Fashionista_com Kristin Cavallari Walks Miami Swim Week in a Vodka-Inspired Swimsuit Made of Glass Shards Ouch!

RT @NYMag Tiger Woods’s ex-wife, Elin Nordegren has found a new billionaire boyfriendhttp://t.co/mm1VA2G Yeah, it’s that easy for us too.

RT @DamienNunes 8:45 – i should consider getting out of bed to make it to work by 9. It’s Friday, does the office exist before 10?

