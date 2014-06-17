More is More: An Original Jewelry Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

Today, we dive into a treasure chest of accessories with photographer Marley Kate, who shows us that, when it comes to jewelry, sometimes more is more more. When it comes to delicate brass chains, geometric rings, and turquoise infused bracelets—well, we’d suggest absolute indulgence.

Play around with textures and shapes.

Fishnet top, Sandro; Bralette, Calvin Klein; Necklace 1, cuff 1, ring 1, Campbell; Necklace 2, ring 2, ring 3, Vanessa Mooney; Necklace 3, Phyllis + Rosie; Cuff 2, ring 4, Pamela Love; Ring 5, ManiaMania.

Run out of room on your wrists? Your ankles make for a great alternative.

Bustier, Talula; Valetta overalls, Wilfred Free; Sneakers, Converse; Earrings, Cuff 1, Cuff 2, Campbell; Star ring, Talon; Bridge ring, Bliss Lau; Rise pendant, Pamela Love; Phoenix silver necklace, boot straps, Vanessa Mooney.

Add an element of surprise to your necklace by wearing necklaces—especially pendants—backwards.

Top, Reformation; Shorts, Genetic; Boots, Isabel Marant; Horseshoe necklace, Rebecca Minkoff; Serpentine pendant, Double-finger ring, feather ear cuff, Pamela Love; Ring, ManiaMania; Bracelet, cuff, Vanessa Mooney; Stone cluster bangle, Free People; Floyd’s ring, 2 Bandits.

Small stones can make big statements.

Bustier, Talula; Vest, Veda; Shorts, Levi’s; Necklace, Mania Mania; Ring 1, ring 2, Talon; Cuff, Made for Pearl.

Sometimes, jewelry is all the outfit you need.

necklace, gemstone ring, bracelet, cuff, Vanessa Mooney; studs, Gorjana-Griffin; ring 1, ring 2, Pamela Love; ring, Campbell; handpiece, Phyllis + Rosie; ring, Mania Mania.

Photography: Marley Kate

Styling: Lotte Elisa

Makeup: Ingeborg, Opus Beauty using Sisley cosmetics Spring/Summer 14

Hair: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry using Oribe

Model: Lana Zakocela, Next Models