More Hailee Steinfeld Miu Miu Ads! They’re Perfect

It’s kind of a match made in celebrity branding heaven. There are few with a more intact, innate sense of what’s going to be the next big thing from polkadots to people than Miuccia Prada. Proving it, once again, are her amazingly perfect new Miu Miu ads featuring Hailee Steinfeld.

For Fall 2012, Miu Miu’s ads have a retro, almost Southern feel, shot by Bruce Weber and styled by Joe McKenna. Maybe it’s more Wild West with a nod to Steinfeld’s breakout roll in True Grit. Either way there’s something whimsical and rustic about them that’s just too right.

The second set of images from the Fall campaign maintain the 40s vibe of the first leaked shot, but with easy silk dresses and blouses, it’s less structured. “I had such an amazing experience working with the Miu Miu team on this new campaign,’ Hailee said, “It’s so much fun to have the chance to work with such a gifted designer and wear these incredible clothes. I feel so lucky to be a part of it.”

That image of her rubbing her eye on the train tracks is genius in it’s simplicity and that it’s so unexpected of a polished, high fashion brand. Hailee comes off like a pretty little girl, dressed impeccably, waiting to be courted post WWII. And those pink, sparkling shoes are totally going to help.