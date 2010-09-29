More Clothes In One Room Than You’ve Ever Seen Before

I wasn’t joking about that title. Walking into the StyleCaster offices on the days leading up to our photo shoot for which Lori Goldstein styled four top bloggers, was probably more major than the moment in the Sex and the City movie when Big gifted Carrie the ridiculous walk-in closet. Full disclosure I cried at that part, so when I make a statement like that, it’s serious business.

With over 2,000 individual pieces including glittering, swinging tank tops, mini Marchesa dresses, elephant adorned cuffs, spiders rings and retro sunnies called in for the shoot, Lori Goldstein successfully transformed our office space into every girl’s fantasy world. To my dismay, I wasn’t able to take any of the goods for a test drive myself, but I did get to inspect the merchandise on display, with a very watchful, albeit envious eye. Click through the slide show to check out all the behind the scenes photos of the goods you might have missed!

