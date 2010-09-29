StyleCaster
More Clothes In One Room Than You've Ever Seen Before

Michelle
I wasn’t joking about that title. Walking into the StyleCaster offices on the days leading up to our photo shoot for which Lori Goldstein styled four top bloggers, was probably more major than the moment in the Sex and the City movie when Big gifted Carrie the ridiculous walk-in closet. Full disclosure I cried at that part, so when I make a statement like that, it’s serious business.

With over 2,000 individual pieces including glittering, swinging tank tops, mini Marchesa dresses, elephant adorned cuffs, spiders rings and retro sunnies called in for the shoot, Lori Goldstein successfully transformed our office space into every girl’s fantasy world. To my dismay, I wasn’t able to take any of the goods for a test drive myself, but I did get to inspect the merchandise on display, with a very watchful, albeit envious eye. Click through the slide show to check out all the behind the scenes photos of the goods you might have missed!

Click here to check out the full editorial with Lori Goldstein, Kaleidoscope Eyes.

1 of 32

The more I see...the more I like. 

You are looking at one very large coconut bangle courtesy of Dandi Maestre.

Shoes gone wild!

Vintage Lacroix and Brian Atwood heels get cozy. 

If the glove fits...

Mini Marchesa

Feathered Prada at your service!

Lori doing what she does best. 

Deborah Lippmann was on hand to give the girls' fingers some sparkle. 

Sequins, feathers, prints and leopard. 

The Miu Miu leggings worn by The Glamourai in Kaleidoscope Eyes. 

Never ending sartorial pleasures. 

Something Navy's Arielle sits in the makeup chair. 

A match made in heaven: Erickson Beamon Turquoise necklace and Gaultier's green and camel.  

Bangles by Jessica Kagan Cushman.

Screw diamonds  these are a girl's best friend. 

On set. 

This is one way to get your hands tied down. 

House of Lavande Vintage jewels.

To hat or not to hat? 

Tem's amazing spiky cuff. Just don't wear this one on a date!

As I said  every girl's fantasy. 

Elephant cuffs by Samantha Wills.

A not so itsy bitsy spider that got placed on the wrist of Everything Style's blogger Shae and was paired with Marchesa. 

Nail guru Deborah Lippmann chillin' in some Mylita Helmut sunglasses.

Watch out for security! 

Mathew Campbell Laurenza's starfish doppelganger cuff. 

Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Swoon sessions!

Where are all the single ladies?

Crystal + cuffs = perfection. 

Fantasy land. 

