More Brooklyn in StyleCaster

Over the summer, the StyleCaster offices were bare and naked. No clothes. No real furniture (discounting the lounge couch that never fit). When you talked to your desk neighbor, the acoustics of the empty rooms echoed so your neighbor did not hear you but everyone in the photo studio did. It was like working the National Statuary Hall’s “whispering gallery.”



Since our initial move, however, the office has evolved into a bustling hub full of office tours, casting calls and our invaluable interns moving about. Thank god the sounds are now muffled enough so that the production team doesn’t have to suffer through the “girly” talks of the fashion team and I can pretend not to hear Andrew in the photo studio talking about lollipops and sour Skittles.

One major move has been the adoption of the video boys Daniel Berk and Chadd Harbold into our office. Doppelgangers of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this duo are amazing videographers and all of StyleCaster is super stoked to have them on board.

Moreover, I was really excited to see a recent project of theirs featuring the band The Creaky Boards’ song “Brooklyn.” The video highlights Brooklyn landmarks and some very aggressive mustaches by the band members who don the various Brooklyn uniforms: ridiculous oversized knit sweaters, leggings, neck scarves and feathers. In my opinion, the best part is the wumpy dancing of the lead singer on the playground. Meanwhile, the music is what I imagine a haunted indie circus would sound like if they serenaded me while wearing American Apparel and winter sweaters. It’s like a mix of Tom Waits and Sesame Street.

Basically, this just highlights how StyleCaster is just bringing in more and more cool people each day… I mean, I’m already here.