More Adam Levine & Model Girlfriend’s Nude Vogue Shoot Pics!

A few weeks ago, we posted the heavily Photoshopped but still hot cover of Vogue Russia, featuring nude Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his knockout girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna. Now that we have the images in full, I have to say they’re absolutely fantastic.

Sure, his abs look a little fake in some of the pictures, but these two are an amazing couple. To be fair, she could date Woody Allen and make him look hot too, but Adam holds his own. I live for a good rock star/supermodel duo, and these two do not disappoint.

Honestly, my opinion of Adam has completely changed since I’ve seen these pictures. Perhaps my ear is too in tune to the rumor mill, but he is widely renowed as a royal d-bag. Alas, this may still be true, but I give him full permission to be as big of a jerk as he wants because he’s so hot. That’s all.

Take a look at the gallery above and salivate over a couple that will always be better than you and your chubby boyfriend.