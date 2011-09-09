Mood Music: Songs of Style to Get You Fashion Week Ready

If you are in need of Fashion Week tuneage look no further than our exclusive mix: Sounds From the Front Row by DJ Mick Boogie.

But if you should require a change up—check out our favorite fashion epitomizing tunes overheard at Fashion Week. From the catwalk to the after party—these are THE songs of style that are sure to get you on your (feet) Louboutins.

Madonna:Vogue

Right Said Fred:I’m Too Sexy

Marilyn Monroe: Diamonds Are A Girl’s Friend

Madonna: Dress You Up

The Clash:Rock The Casbah

Michael Jackson: Beat It

Nancy Sinatra: These Boots Were Made For Walking

Eurythmics:Sweet Dreams

Madonna: Material Girl

Destiny’s Child: Bootylicious



