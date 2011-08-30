Mood Music: Listen to Jamie xx’s Radiohead Remix

Jamie xx,of indie band fame, stole some time away from his band mates to spin a two-hourBBC Essential Mix Saturday night.

Jamie xx quickly set himself apart from his band as a talented producer and legit D.J. with a series of remixes fromGil Scott-Heron‘s2010 albumI’m New Here.

The first remix single”NY Is Killing Me” was released in late 2010 followed by”I’ll Take Care Of U” in January 2011. Both singles drew critical acclaim and paved the way for a 13-track remix album entitledWe’re New Here, produced entirely by Jamie.

This most recent re-mix is just the thing to get your through your Tuesday. Listen:

And be sure to listen until the end to catch Jamie’s remix ofRadiohead‘sThe King of Limbs cut “Bloom,” which will appear on the Radiohead remix collectionTKOL RMX 1234567, out October 10 in the UK and October 11 in the U.S. Click here for the full tracklist.

[Via Pitchfork]