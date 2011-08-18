Mood Music: Flow Through Your Rainy Thurs With Bon Iver

It is a dreary Thursday here in New York. The weather report shows no sign of change for days. The air is thick, everyone feels lazy and it’s definitely a day for headphones at work.

So what will you tune out to? I recommend Bon Iver,”Holocene.” The video from theirself-titled album,via Disco Navet has just been released onPitchfork.

The first time I heard this song I was driving through Palm Desert. And the moment that staccato began I was hooked. It seemed so fitting on that day-alone in the desert with nothing but stars and sky, mountains and wind makers. That is until today.

The video, directed by Nabil, follows an adorable young boy through the misty hills of Iceland. Everything about this feels and sounds…like today.

Listen, look, feel.