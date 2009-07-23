Of Montreal Releases Music Video

I don’t know where Of Montreal has been but apparently they’ve been in Athens, Georgia, and Sydney, Australia (who knew?) without a tri-pod shooting a low budget music video for their song “Mingusings.”

The video is inspired by front man Kevin Barnes‘ brother David Barnes. David regularly attends to Of Montreal shows, to support his brother in a black leotard. I mean, he’s an artist…

The video follows black leotard-wearing bandits through every day comical musings and happenings, such as going to the arcade, playing volleyball, and stealing a computer monitor through a chimney. I love when art imitates everyday life…

Skeletal Lamping is available now. Thanks Stereogum for sharing the video!!