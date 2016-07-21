Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

If you’re like me, Montreal might make you think of road trips you took with friends while underage in the U.S., dancing at bars where you were legal to drink, thanks to the city’s 18-year-old minimum. (Each province and territory in Canada sets its own laws, so it varies throughout the country.)

Now that I’m a decade older and wiser, though, I can appreciate all the city’s many other merits—its cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings mixed with cutting-edge architecture, globally influenced restaurants, and more.

Check out the top 10 must-Instagram moments to capture next time you’re in Montreal.

Explore Vieux-Montréal.

Vieux-Montréal—a.k.a. Old Montreal—is the part of the city with the most preserved history, dating back to the 17th century, and also one of the oldest urban areas in North America. Walk the cobblestone lanes and take in the architecture, old bank buildings, churches, and horse-drawn carriages.

Pick up a croissant and cappuccino.

Grab a gourmet latte and freshly baked pastry at Cafe Myriade—its offerings are a little pricey, but worth the splurge, especially if you’re planning on walking around all day. It’s the perfect (decadent) fuel.

Wander the streets of Plateau.

Walk around and shop in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, which is a vibrant arrondissement (i.e. borough) chock-full of restaurants, bars, boutiques, art galleries, and music venues.

Grab brunch at a gastropub.

Beloved by locals for its laid-back ambience and warmth, Maison Publique is ideal for weekend brunch. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with one of the bar’s local Canadian beers or wines.

Visit the Musée des Beaux-Arts.

Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts is a must-see (and ‘gram) destination: Check out modern international art, Quebec and Canadian art, graphic arts and photography, and whatever excellent special exhibits are on (e.g. a massive Rodin exhibition).

Enjoy a meal at a tiny French bistro.

Kitchen Galerie is one of the city’s most popular, authentic bistros: With just 30 seats, you’ll get a relaxed atmosphere and intimate meal made with super-fresh, local ingredients.

Stroll through the Botanical Gardens.

Featuring 185 acres of sprawling greenery, Montreal’s Botanical Gardens are some of the largest in the world. Snap photos of the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion, tropical food plants, Japanese Gardens, and all the other gorgeous plants you’ll spot.

Indulge in a rich meal.

Carnivores shouldn’t miss Au Pied de Cochon, a restaurant that’s known for its fine and delicately prepared meats and seafoods such as carpaccio, bison tongue, duck, lobster, and crab legs. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but people go wild for the foie gras and duck in a can. Just know that this meal may be one of the richest you’ve ever eaten, so be sure to come extra hungry.

Tour Notre-Dame Basilica.

Located in Old Montreal, the Notre-Dame Basilica is one of the major landmarks of the city’s rich historic heritage. Snap a shot of the church’s towering facade, then step inside and prepare to be awed by the grand, sweeping, colorful interior.

Have a drink—and enjoy the show.

An enduring favorite with locals and tourists, Bar Le LAB is widely hailed as one of the best bars its visitors have experienced (in any city, not just Montreal). The bar’s main claim to fame: Flair bartending and juggling. Order the Rouleau Parisien if you want a fiery shot, but all the cocktails are excellently prepared by talented mixologists. Just be sure to get a reservation!