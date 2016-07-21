StyleCaster
Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

by

If you’re like me, Montreal might make you think of road trips you took with friends while underage in the U.S., dancing at bars where you were legal to drink, thanks to the city’s 18-year-old minimum. (Each province and territory in Canada sets its own laws, so it varies throughout the country.)

Now that I’m a decade older and wiser, though, I can appreciate all the city’s many other merits—its cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings mixed with cutting-edge architecture, globally influenced restaurants, and more.

Check out the top 10 must-Instagram moments to capture next time you’re in Montreal.

ec713 13707033 1762182327393744 821406168 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@baristello

Explore Vieux-Montréal.

Vieux-Montréal—a.k.a. Old Montreal—is the part of the city with the most preserved history, dating back to the 17th century, and also one of the oldest urban areas in North America. Walk the cobblestone lanes and take in the architecture, old bank buildings, churches, and horse-drawn carriages.

bdbbb 13118275 1734949386794376 654069219 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@driftmag

Pick up a croissant and cappuccino.

Grab a gourmet latte and freshly baked pastry at Cafe Myriade—its offerings are a little pricey, but worth the splurge, especially if you’re planning on walking around all day. It’s the perfect (decadent) fuel.

ce52f 13658698 1718750915043600 1041539280 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@clairebenedicte

Wander the streets of Plateau.

Walk around and shop in Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, which is a vibrant arrondissement (i.e. borough) chock-full of restaurants, bars, boutiques, art galleries, and music venues.

65ff2 13774775 646813588799466 822996943 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@lsw7

Grab brunch at a gastropub.

Beloved by locals for its laid-back ambience and warmth, Maison Publique is ideal for weekend brunch. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with one of the bar’s local Canadian beers or wines.

3e15e 13704238 281740595519842 163515267 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@dicti9nary

Visit the Musée des Beaux-Arts.

Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts is a must-see (and ‘gram) destination: Check out modern international art, Quebec and Canadian art, graphic arts and photography, and whatever excellent special exhibits are on (e.g. a massive Rodin exhibition).

db242 13108722 1064297726965555 1451655767 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@tastet.ca

Enjoy a meal at a tiny French bistro.

Kitchen Galerie is one of the city’s most popular, authentic bistros: With just 30 seats, you’ll get a relaxed atmosphere and intimate meal made with super-fresh, local ingredients.

e024e 13715175 1763155710609678 2134207250 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@twestnedge

Stroll through the Botanical Gardens.

Featuring 185 acres of sprawling greenery, Montreal’s Botanical Gardens are some of the largest in the world. Snap photos of the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion, tropical food plants, Japanese Gardens, and all the other gorgeous plants you’ll spot.

b1aec 13768279 1618756375120201 1905224926 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@sukajourney_

Indulge in a rich meal.

Carnivores shouldn’t miss Au Pied de Cochon, a restaurant that’s known for its fine and delicately prepared meats and seafoods such as carpaccio, bison tongue, duck, lobster, and crab legs. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but people go wild for the foie gras and duck in a can. Just know that this meal may be one of the richest you’ve ever eaten, so be sure to come extra hungry.

59b99 11850116 1494005974251733 1716198487 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@agreatcapture

Tour Notre-Dame Basilica.

Located in Old Montreal, the Notre-Dame Basilica is one of the major landmarks of the city’s rich historic heritage. Snap a shot of the church’s towering facade, then step inside and prepare to be awed by the grand, sweeping, colorful interior.

8cd29 12935014 1226918857320578 2072565030 n Your Complete Instagram Guide to Montreal

@kourakin

Have a drink—and enjoy the show.

An enduring favorite with locals and tourists, Bar Le LAB is widely hailed as one of the best bars its visitors have experienced (in any city, not just Montreal). The bar’s main claim to fame: Flair bartending and juggling. Order the Rouleau Parisien if you want a fiery shot, but all the cocktails are excellently prepared by talented mixologists. Just be sure to get a reservation!

