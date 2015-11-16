The 8 Best Monthly Fashion Subscriptions that Deliver to Your Door

Trunk Club for Women

Price: Average $150/item (only buy what you love)

Brands: Equipment, Frame Denim, Milly, Rag & Bone, Theory

While technically not a subscription service, Trunk Club still offers all of the convenience of having hand-picked clothes delivered to your door—with none of the associated fees or monthly requirements (you can request a delivery on your own schedule and you only pay for the clothes you keep; shipping is free both ways).

After speaking to a personal stylist over the phone about your preferences, you'll have the chance to preview selections and request any adjustments before your "trunk" (an illustrated cardboard box) is shipped out. Once it arrives, you have 10 days to try everything on.

Since Trunk Club is owned by Nordstrom, you can expect clothing from the same higher-end contemporary labels that you'd find in the department store. Prices are a bit steeper than the competition, but it's worth it for the quality and convenience.