The 8 Best Monthly Fashion Subscriptions that Deliver to Your Door

When it comes to subscription services, odds are you’re aware of the seemingly endless array that fall into the beauty and lifestyle realm (Birchbox for beauty samples, BarkBox for doggie treats, and HelloFlo for that-time-of-the-month essentials.) However, we’ve been seeing a serious influx of fashion-based monthly services lately, all of which seem to focus more on the element of surprise—new presents every month!—and the idea of small luxuries.
Monthly style box subscriptions are the adult equivalent of the tooth fairy, delivering cool clothing and accessories to your doorstep. To help you choose which fashion box subscription is perfect for you, we’ve laid out all the details, prices, brands and things you should know about each style box so you can subscribe to one and start receiving boxes, ASAP.
Her Fashion Box
Price: $39/month
Brands: Maybelline, House of Holland, Model Co
After taking a "Choose Your Style" quiz, you'll be sent 2 to 3 on-trend fashion accessories, at least 4 beauty and lifestyle deluxe-samples tailored to your personal style, and you can cancel this monthly box anytime.
Trunk Club for Women
Price: Average $150/item (only buy what you love)
Brands: Equipment, Frame Denim, Milly, Rag & Bone, Theory
While technically not a subscription service, Trunk Club still offers all of the convenience of having hand-picked clothes delivered to your door—with none of the associated fees or monthly requirements (you can request a delivery on your own schedule and you only pay for the clothes you keep; shipping is free both ways).
After speaking to a personal stylist over the phone about your preferences, you'll have the chance to preview selections and request any adjustments before your "trunk" (an illustrated cardboard box) is shipped out. Once it arrives, you have 10 days to try everything on.
Since Trunk Club is owned by Nordstrom, you can expect clothing from the same higher-end contemporary labels that you'd find in the department store. Prices are a bit steeper than the competition, but it's worth it for the quality and convenience.
Photo:
Courtesy of Trunk Club
Tog + Porter
Price: Set your own budget from $250 to $1500/month
Based on your monthly price point, Tog + Porter will put together 5-15 pieces to include in your monthly box that can easily be transformed into multiple outfits. You'll also be paired with a stylist—yes, an actual real person—that you can chat with 1-on-1 via Skype. During the chat, your stylist will learn about your lifestyle, personality and more to find clothing for you that will be ideal. Once you receive your goodies, you can try them on and chat with your stylist about how to wear and style each piece. You can also return the pieces that you aren't crazy about.
RocksBox
Price: $19/month
Brands: Samantha Wills, House of Harlow 1960, Made, Salty Fox Jewelry
First, you'll take Rocksbox's style survey where they'll be able to get the information they need to tailor your box to the specific types of jewelry, colors, metals and more that you love. You'll receive 3 pieces of designer jewelry, averaging over $200 per set, designed to be worn separately or together. You can exchange your set for 3 new pieces as often as you'd like. If you did want to purchase any of your items, you'll get 20% off retail price as a member.
LeTote
Price: $19-49/month
Like most boxes, you'll take a style quiz where you choose products that attract you so your "stylist" can get an idea of the items to include in your box. You can then choose from 2 options: the Boutique Box (3 garments, 2 accessories, $250+ value in every box) or the Jewelry Box (3 accessories, $100+ value in every box). With both boxes, you'll get free 2-day shipping both ways so you can look chic quick!
Stitch Fix
Price: Average $55/item (only buy what you love)
Brands: Daniel Rainn, Kensie, L.A. Made, Sanctuary, Mystree
First step is to fill out the Stitch Fix Style Profile and their personal stylists will handpick a selection of five clothing items and accessories unique to your taste, budget and lifestyle. After choosing the date that you'd like to receive your shipment, you'll be charged a $20 styling fee. That $20 will be applied as credit to anything to love and decide to purchase from your box. You can buy what you like and return the rest! If you choose to buy all 5 items, you get 25% off the entire purchase.
Wantable
Price: $36/month (or $40 one time purchase)
Start off by answering a few short questions so Wantable can match you with the perfect 4-5 accessories to send you each month. You can keep what you love from the box and return what you're not crazy about. If you subscribe, you will receive monthly collections and have the ability to cancel or skip anytime.
The Style Box
Price: $39.95/month (plus $9.95 shipping)
Each box will contain an assortment of popular one size fits all fashion accessories and lifestyle products with a value of at least $100 and sometimes up to $200. You'll receive 3-6 products to enjoy each month and can cancel anytime if you're a monthly subscriber.