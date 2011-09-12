Montblanc Launches Collection in Honor Of Grace Kelly

The modern-day fairytale lives on. Princess Grace of Monaco was honored September 8th at a black-tie gala in Monaco, hosted by Montblanc. Surrounded by members of the royal family, including Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, and celebrities such as Naomi Watts, Jerry Hall, and Eva Herzigova, three-hundred and fifty guests celebrated the launch of the ‘Montblanc Collection Princess Grace de Monaco’. The new jewelry line is a dedication to the actress turned princess, and a reflection of her elegance.

Before viewing the collection, guests enjoyed an exclusive one-night-only performance of Robert Wilson’s “Grace for Grace”, a theatrical journey through the life of Grace Kelly. The performance featured Rufus and Martha Wainwright as well as opera stars Bryn Terfel, Diana Damrau, Shenyang and prima ballerina Gillian Murphy. The costume’s for the performance were designed by Viktor & Rolf.

Montblanc is collaborating in support of the Princess Grace Foundation, an organization that helps support budding actors, musicians, dancers and designers.

Click through to peek some pics from the exclusive event.

Photos courtesy of Sipa