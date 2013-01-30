Montauk’s Surf Lodge Sets Sights On Park City

Surf Lodge singlehandedly made Montuak on the eastern tip of Long Island sickeningly cool, and now the hotel and nightlife destination has its sights set on Park City, Utah. Owners of the hot spot have struck a deal with Toronto-based Talisker to bring the hotel to Park City. Snow Lodge, as it is being called, will be located at the Talisker’s Canyons Resort as part of an upgrade.

Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso says: “Europeans do après-ski really well. There’s nothing really like that [in Park City], and that’s what we are going for.”

The 80-room hotel isn’t expected to open until 2015, but when it does, expect it to be the hottest place to hang out during Sundance.