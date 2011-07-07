Montauk Nights

After an idyllic sun-soaked weekend with the StyleCaster team out in Montauk, we’re all back in the office plugging away at our computers, as is standard operating procedure (as hard as it is to believe, frolicking on beaches and hanging on the deck at Surf Lodge in Calypso linen isn’t exactly typical office protocol. Unfortunately.).

I’m proud to report that our event co-hosted by Calypso St. Barth at Sole East Resort in Montauk was a smashing success. The weather (finally!) cooperated, giving us clear skies, balmy temps, and an appropriately Calypso-clad gorgeous host committee, that included Erin Lucas, Hayley Bloomingdale, Scott Buccheit, Kristian Laliberte, Antonia Thompson, Devorah Rose, and Rachelle J. Hruska.

Guests mingled on Sole East’s manicured poolside lawns, sipping refreshing VeeV cocktails, and lingered until the very last seconds of the party and beyond. One can never get too much of a good thing, I suppose.

Here, my favorite pictures of the night:

Erin Lucas and Patrick Cabido Ericsson. Photo by Mark Iantosca.

Alexandra Vickers and Hayley Bloomingdale. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

Antonia Thompson (center) and Kristian Laliberte (right). Photo by Mark Iantosca.

Steven Rojas, Devorah Rose, and Scott Buccheit. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

Kristian Laliberte, Annabel Vartanian, and Devorah Rose. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

Susan Shin. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

Rachelle Hruska and Danielle Snyder. Photo by J.T. White for GofG.



Meg Cuna, Ari Goldberg, and moi. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

Steven Rojas, Carson Griffith, me, and Hari Kalyan. Photo by Mark Iantosca.

DJ Mick Boogie and guest. Photo by Joey D’Arco.

The gorgeous VeeV bar set-up. Photo by Andrew Katzowitz.

Pretty little displays of Calypso candles, Tate’s cookies, Pepsi Natural, and daniblack beach towels were scattered around the patio. Photo by Andrew Katzowitz.

