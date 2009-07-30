Monsters of Folk Release Smooth Single

The Monsters of Folk have posted their newest single, “Dear God (Sincerely M.O.F.)” on their MySpace for your previewing pleasure. While the track title is very, “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret,” the song is extremely smooth.

While the song incorporates obvious influences from each band member (i.e., Conor Oberst, M.Ward, Mike Mogis and Jim James) “Dear God” is reminiscent most of My Morning Jacket’s Jim James music prior to Monsters of Folk.

Monsters of Folk will be touring starting in October and for a complete list of shows, click here. Monsters of Folk’s self titled album is slated for a September 22nd release.