Monsta X on Their Dream Collabs & How Their Next Album Is Full of ‘New Surprises’

It’s Monsta X’s world, and we’re just living in it. Five months after the release of their sixth studio album, All About Luv, Monsta X’s members—Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M—are already back at work on their next album, which will be full of “new surprises.”

“We are always working on new music; it never stops and we love it. Fans can expect new surprises and new choreography,” Hyungwon tells StyleCaster. “I can’t spoil too much but just be ready to sing and dance along with us.”

All About Luv, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, also served as the band’s first all-English album, which was a mixture of excitement and scariness for the K-pop group. “Of course, it was different overall because it was in all English,” Monsta X tells StyleCaster. “It was our first time recording an all English album, which was both exciting and also a little bit scary. We are really satisfied with how it came out and we are happy Monbebe enjoyed it as much as we did!”

Monsta X will complete another milestone when they perform their most complicated mixed English and Korean set yet for LiveXLive, a live stream entertainment platform, on Saturday, August 8. The performance, which will start at 8 p.m. PT, will also mark the first time Monsta X will perform some of their songs from All About Luv. (Tickets for “Monsta X Live: From Seoul With Luv” can be purchased on the LiveXLive website.)

“Our setlist is a secret for now, we want to surprise Monbebe!” I.M tells StyleCaster about Monsta X’s LiveXLive performance. “But I can say that we are performing songs that we haven’t yet in the past, you’ll have to tune in and find out.”

Though fans can’t watch Monsta X’s performance in person, the band hopes that their performance, which will include never-before-seen choreography, will have Monbebe dancing from in front of their computer screens. “We’ve been putting in a lot of practice and hard work to make our performances bigger and better than before,” Shownu tells StyleCaster. “We have new songs and new choreography to show on the stage. I can’t give too much away but I know Monbebe will be dancing along with us the whole time!”

Ahead, Monsta X talked to StyleCaster about how their choreography differs between Korean and English songs, who their dream collaborations would be and whether another all-English album is in the works.

On the difference between performing all-English songs and songs in Korean and English

Monsta X: “Most of our all-English songs are different because the performances are slower paced. Some of them don’t have choreography because we want to vibe with the audience and sing together. That is the main difference. Most of our Korean songs are hardcore and our choreography is intense on the stage.”

On the possibility of another all-English album

Minhyuk: Another all-English album could maybe be possible, because we enjoyed the process of the first one. We will always keep our Monsta X vibe, but we like to expand and make things new and exciting. You never know what to expect from us, and we love seeing the excitement from our fans whenever we release new music.

On their dream collaborations

I.M: Travis Scott

Joohoney: G-Eazy

Shownu: The Weeknd

Kihyun: Imagine Dragons

Minhyuk: Christopher

Hyungwon: Roddy Ricch

On their second MTV Video Music Award nomination for “Someone’s Someone”

Joohoney: “We found out through our company and didn’t expect it to happen! We are thankful and grateful and I hope we can bring the trophy home. We are proud of ourselves and Monbebe for getting us this nomination.”

On what they miss about performing in-person for fans

Kihyun: We really miss the human connection with our fans all over the world and being able to see their beautiful faces in the crowd. We definitely bounce energy back and forth from the stage to the fans as we perform, so I miss that feeling, but I’m glad we can give our fans this virtual performance until we can see them again.”

On their message to fans during this strange time in the world

Monsta X: “Since the situation is bad internationally, we hope you are all staying happy and healthy and really taking care of yourselves. Your wellbeing is most important during these times! We hope this concert can bring some light and happiness into your life. Even though we can’t be with you physically, we are always with you. This online concert is the best way to communicate and connect with you, and we love you always, Monbebe!”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.