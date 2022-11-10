Target Has the Cutest Monogram Gifts & They Start at Just $3

Scroll To See More Images

I love a monogrammed moment any time of the year. But during the holidays, gifting something with your favorite person’s initial on it is one of the best ways to do gift-giving. Seriously, who doesn’t want a gift that lets the recipient know you were thinking about them, specifically? It’s so much more personal and thoughtful than just pulling a boxed candle out of your closet and slapping a bow on it when you need a last-minute holiday gift. Right now, Target has so many monogrammed gift options for the holiday that you’ll be able to pick something up for everyone on your list.

And these aren’t just the standard monogrammed gifts, either. There are seriously such cute options, like gold jewelry, travel tumblers and more. Just make sure to pick something up now so you can make sure the letter you’re after is in stock. Trust me, these are going to go fast. Check out our top picks for the best monogrammed gifts to shop right now. These are so cheap, you won’t even feel guilty about picking up a few things for yourself.

Double Walled Non-Vacuum Wine Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Why not get the girls over for holiday snacks and Lindsay Lohan’s new movie and hand out these personalized tumblers? At $5 a pop, you won’t have to leave anyone out.

Puffy Initial Charm Pendant Necklace

I love that the initials in this necklace have a 3D-like quality to them. It’ll be your new go-to piece of statement jewelry if you’re lucky enough to be gifted this this season.

Monogram Letter Candle

This is the perfect desk-sized candle that will brighten up your work day or help you unwind on the edge of your bathtub after the day is over.

Knit Monogram Christmas Tree Ornament

Cute gift idea: Tie this monogrammed ornament around a bottle of wine for an easy no-fuss gift that your bestie will love.

Monogram Mug ‘M’ Pink

Monogrammed mugs are always a good idea and not just because of the hypnotic alliteration. Sip your favorite cocoa, coffee or tea in this mug that your roommates are not allowed to touch.