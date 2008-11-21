Monocle keeps its eye on the prize

At a time when magazines are shuttering their doors left and right, Monocle, the international affairs magazine based in London, New York, Tokyo and Zurich is opening them.

This month the magazine opened its first retail shop, Monocle Shop. The miniature store in London will highlight the bespoke (that’s British for custom made) designs that Monocle created with brands like Comme des Garçons, Porter, Artek and Drakes London. The store will also sell the full range of Monocle magazines, whose chic design make them covetable collector’s items as well as the perfect highbrow gifts that scream “I am an intellectual.”

Monocle Shop will also stock a regularly updated selection of products sourced internationally, including exclusive John Smedley knitwear and candles by Cire Trudon.



“Opening our own shop was a very natural step for us to create a perfect home to sell our magazine and also specially selected products we feel our readers are looking for,” said editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé.

Previously these items were available on Monocle online, and in retail outlets like Dover Street Market, in London and Beams in Japan.

Find the store at 2a George Street, Marleybone, London.