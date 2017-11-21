StyleCaster
25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit like a Street Style Star

Photo: Getty Images

There’s something undeniably sophisticated about a monochromatic outfit. Maybe that’s why New Yorkers look so cool in their all-black outfits, because it all matches, and the look can feel super elegant and high-end. Monochromatic outfits flow nicely (a perk for all you anti-print and color-mixing people out there), plus, it can literally save you all the time in world—not to mention cash. Just color block your closet, grab and go. We might have just solved all your fashion problems in one sentence.

We saw tons of monochromatic looks in the context of Fashion Month street style, on celebrities, and even the runway. Layering one color family together creates interesting dimension and allows you play up silhouettes, accessories, and different lengths.

The key to wearing one color well is to either match everything together with precision (see photo 1) or mix and match noticeably different within of a color family (see the mix of reds and pinks in slide 5). This is a chance to match your shoes, bag, and jewelry to create a cohesive, monochromatic look. If you’re looking for a quick way to accomplish this, match your accessories to a suit and undershirt, or even just to a dress (i.e. a red suit paired with a red shirt, red shoes, and red purse). It’s that easy.

To help you plan your next monochromatic outfit, we curated 25 of our favorite looks.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Teal dress and Coat
Teal Time
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Red Pantsuit
Red Hot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Maroon Pantsuit
Maroon Mood
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Mustard Yellow Pants and Stripped Top
Queen Bee
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Bright Pink Blazer and Millennial Pink Pants
The Power of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Camel Pantsuit
Rusted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Black Leather Dress and Jacket
Black on Black
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Red Coat, Tights, Shoes and Beret
The Red Beret
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Pink Wide Leg Trousers
Blush Crush
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Pink Patterned Pantsuit
Pattern Play
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Copper Slip Dress and Trench
Tonal Trench
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Bright Pink Skirt and Top
Pop of Hot Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Forrest Green Pantsuit
The Forrest of Green
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Red Cutout Dress and Red Thigh High Boots
Radiant Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Fuchsia Jacket and Booties
Fuchsia Feels
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | White Cutout Jumpsuit
Winter Whites
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Camel Jacket and Cheetah Print Skirt
The Neutral Number
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Camo Pants and Green Lace Crop Top
Camo Green & Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Black Fluffy Coat and Wide Leg Black Pants
Black All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Blue Blazer and Dress
Hues of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Grey Blazer Dress and Thigh High Boots
3 Shades of Grey
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Blue Suede Suit
Blue Suede Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Red Cape Peplum Dress
Little Cape Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Purple Printed Pantsuit
Power Purple
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit | Red Sweater with Plaid Skirt
Mix of Reds
Photo: Getty Images

