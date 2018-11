Name: Monique Stevens

Agency: Bloom Models

Hometown: Long Island

Most Incredible Model Moment: When I won a runway contest for Seventeen magazine. It was an amazing experience and it was the first runway show I ever did.

Favorite Stores: Urban Outfitters, Topshop, H&M and Zara

Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Betsey Johnson

What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season? Peak-shouldered jackets and blazers.