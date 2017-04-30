It-Stylist Monica Rose on Her Spring Essentials and the Next Big Trend

If you’re not yet familiar with Monica Rose, you’re definitely familiar with her work. The LA-based stylist has a client roster that boasts it-girls like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few. So basically, she’s responsible for sparking some of the biggest trends over the past couple of years, including chokers which she says are over (RIP).
Photo courtesy of: Reebok
We sat down with Rose during Weekend Two of Coachella at the Reebok Classics Crib, a 3-day experience that celebrated the pillars of the Classic Leather (fashion, music and fitness), to chat with her about her classic style staples and spring and summer must-haves, as well as what she thinks the next choker, er, big thing is trend-wise. Her answer? Statement earrings.
“Statement earrings are making a big comeback. I was never really an earring girl until [recently]. I just styled Chrissy Teigen in a blazer and wide-leg pants and I put her in a chandelier earring and the whole look was all about the earrings. Invest in a really good statement earring,” she said. (Hopefully Matt Lauer isn’t out there listening, or earrings will be dead before they even get to live.)
Read on for Rose’s ten essentials this season, including Gigi Hadid’s favorite sneaker, and take them to heart. Trust us: This woman knows what she’s talking about.
Disclosure: Reebok paid for my travel and accommodations to visit Coachella.
A Staple White Sneaker
"I'm not kidding when I say these shoes are dope–they're comfortable and cool. Honestly, these are a must-have," Rose said, adding that her client, Gigi Hadid, is a huge fan of these sneakers.
Classic Leather Sneaker, $74.99; at Reebok
Photo:
Reebok
Statement Earrings
"I feel like the choker trend was so big, but I have a feeling that earrings are going to make a big comeback for spring/summer."
Krikoi Hoop, $275; at Annie Costello Brown
Photo:
Annie Costello Brown
Tennis Socks
"These [socks] would look so cool with heels."
Vetements White Reebok Edition Metal Socks, $85; at Ssense
Photo:
Ssense
Scarves
Scarves are so cool, they can either make or break an outfit. Sometimes my outfit is so boring and then I put a scarf on and I feel so cool. You can turn it around, wear it as a choker, knot it, or tuck it in."
Ghost Scarf, $465; at Gucci
Photo:
Gucci
Skinny Military Belts
"This is cool because it's very military-inspired. I mean, you could buy this at a surplus store because those are, like, $10. It gives you the effect of being cool without trying so hard."
Narrow Saffiano Belt, $380; at Prada
Photo:
Prada
Statement Necklace
"Statement necklaces are cool because you can layer them."
Emerson necklace, $500; at DYLANLEX
Photo:
DYLANLEX
Round Sunglasses
"You'll see all my clients with the round Saint Laurent sunglasses–they just make your whole outfit look really cool."
Saint Laurent SL 136 Zero Sunglasses, $405; at Barneys
Photo:
Barneys
Fisherman Hats
"These are very 90s-inspired. I remember doing an airport look on Kendall with a Saint Laurent fisherman hat that was really cool, but you can also buy them vintage for $5."
Mattie Greek Fisherman Cap, $202; at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve
Re/Done x Hanes T-shirts
"I have a whole rack of them in my studio," she said, adding that her "girls" can't get enough of them, either. "I'm always cutting them for my clients, but I just like to do the half-tuck."
The 1970s Boyfriend Tee, $78; at Re/Done
Photo:
Re/Done
Pool Slides
"Slides aren't just house slippers anymore. A good slide is always good to have in your wardrobe."
Classic Slides, $23; at Reebok
Photo:
Reebok