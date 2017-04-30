It-Stylist Monica Rose on Her Spring Essentials and the Next Big Trend

If you’re not yet familiar with Monica Rose, you’re definitely familiar with her work. The LA-based stylist has a client roster that boasts it-girls like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few. So basically, she’s responsible for sparking some of the biggest trends over the past couple of years, including chokers which she says are over (RIP).

We sat down with Rose during Weekend Two of Coachella at the Reebok Classics Crib, a 3-day experience that celebrated the pillars of the Classic Leather (fashion, music and fitness), to chat with her about her classic style staples and spring and summer must-haves, as well as what she thinks the next choker, er, big thing is trend-wise. Her answer? Statement earrings.

“Statement earrings are making a big comeback. I was never really an earring girl until [recently]. I just styled Chrissy Teigen in a blazer and wide-leg pants and I put her in a chandelier earring and the whole look was all about the earrings. Invest in a really good statement earring,” she said. (Hopefully Matt Lauer isn’t out there listening, or earrings will be dead before they even get to live.)

Read on for Rose’s ten essentials this season, including Gigi Hadid’s favorite sneaker, and take them to heart. Trust us: This woman knows what she’s talking about.

Disclosure: Reebok paid for my travel and accommodations to visit Coachella.