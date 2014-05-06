StyleCaster
Links: Monica Lewinsky Breaks Silence, Met Gala After Parties, More

Meghan Blalock
1. After years of silence, Monica Lewinsky has spoken out on her affair with President Bill Clinton, asserting that their relationship was completely consensual. [USA Today]

2. Whoa, J. Lo! Jennifer Lopez has released the cover for her latest album, and it’s (shall we say) quite fiery. [Us Weekly]

3. Blake Lively undoubtedly had one of the best beauty looks at the Met Gala. Here’s how to achieve Hollywood glamor yourself! [Beauty High]

4. We can all agree that Johnny Weir’s Kentucky Derby hat was amazing. Here’s the designer who created it. [Racked]

5. For all those slightly bakers out there: here’s some really crafty ways to decorate a store-bought cake to make it look homemade. [The Vivant]

6. MAC is doing a line of beauty products to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The Simpsons!” [Fashionista]

7. Itching to part your hair down the middle? Here are 10 really flattering hairstyles that’ll let you do it. [Daily Makeover]

8. Check out with celebrity went totally barefoot at a Met Gala after-party! [The Cut]

9. Chrissy Teigen confessed to Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton that husband John Legend once broke up with her. [Vogue]

