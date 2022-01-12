Monica Aldama’s Net Worth Is Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Cheer—What She Make as Navarro’s Coach

If you’ve watched Cheer on Netflix, you may be curious about Monica Aldama’s net worth and how much she makes as Navarro Cheer’s head coach. There’s a reason she’s been called the “Queen” of cheerleading.

Monica was born on February 9, 1972, in Corsicana, Texas. She graduated from Corsicana High School and was a student at Tyler Junior College, where she was a member of the cheerleading team. In January 1995, Monica started as the head cheerleading coach at Navarro College, where she led the team to more than dozen National Cheerleaders Association championship wins in the Junior College COED Division. In 2020, Monica became a household name after she and the Navarro College Bulldogs were featured in Netflix’s docuseries Cheer, which followed her team and the weeks leading up to the annual NCA Championship in Daytona, Florida.

In an interview with Insider in 2020, Monica revealed what viewers didn’t see in Cheer. “I think the fact that the crew filmed 12 hours a day for months, and had to edit it all down to just six hours is mind-blowing,” she said. “I never imagined how much time and work goes into making a docuseries — it’s so much more than I could have ever fathomed. There were so many things we did that weren’t shown or didn’t make it into the six episodes. I’ve seen comments from fans that they’re surprised that prelims take place and then finals, because that wasn’t shown. On the show, they only show the final competition. But prelims are the day before and we compete there and then turn around and compete at finals the next day in order of how you’re ranked at prelims. So there’s a lot of stuff that was filmed that didn’t quite make it in the final cut.”

So how much is Monica Aldama’s net worth and what does she make as Navarro Cheer’s coach? Read on for what Monica is worth and what she’s also made from other shows like Dancing With the Stars.

What does Monica Aldama make as Navarro Cheer’s coach?

What does Monica Aldama make as Navarro Cheer’s coach? Monica has been the Head Cheerleading Coach at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, since 1995, according to her Linkedin. According to Navarro College’s website, Monica’s jobs are listed as Director of Cheerleading and Associate Professor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in business finance in 1993. She also received her master’s degree in business administration and management from University of Texas at Tyler in 1999.

So how much does Monica Aldama make as Navarro Cheer’s coach? According to GovSalaries.com, which includes data from public records, Monica made an annual salary of $84,627 as an instructor at Navarro College in 2017. While it’s unclear what she makes now, the site reports that Monica’s salary at the time was 211 percent higher than the average salary and 426 percent higher than the median salary of other employees at Navarro College.

As the head coach of the Navarro College Bulldogs, Monica has won the team 14 National Cheerleaders Association Championships in the Junior College COED Division. The Navarro College Bulldogs also have five Grand National designations, an honor given to the team with the highest overall score from that year’s competition. Monica’s team also holds the record for the highest score achieved at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals.

In her 2022 book, Full Out, Aldama explained how watching Netflix’s Cheer made her understand her team and cheerleaders more.“Seeing their profiles in the documentary made me understand them much better, and I was glad to see how much the world responded to their spirits,” she wrote. “It’s one thing to hear, ‘I had it rough as a kid.’ It’s another to hear about abuse and neglect. When you see these brave young people pouring their hearts out, how can you not feel moved?”

What did Monica Aldama make on Dancing With the Stars?

What did Monica Aldama make on Dancing With the Stars? Monica was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 29 with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy as her partner. She was eliminated in 10th place on October 26, 2020. Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev were the winners of the season.

So how much did Monica Aldama make on Dancing With the Stars? Monica made around $185,000 for seven weeks on Dancing With the Stars. According to Variety, celebrity contestants make $125,000 for Dancing With the Stars‘ rehearsal period and the first two weeks they’re on the show. After the first two weeks, the contestants receive a raise for each additional two weeks they last. In 2010, the rate was $10,000 for per episode for weeks three and four, $20,000 per episode for weeks five and six, $30,000 per episode for weeks seven and eight, and $50,000 per episode for the final two weeks. The maximum contestants can earn is $295,000, according to Variety. While past reports have claimed that contestants can make as much as $345,000 on Dancing With the Stars, the salaries have gone down since the show’s highest-rated seasons in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

In Full Out, Monica recalled how “stressed” she was while on Dancing With the Stars due to how much she was “struggling emotionally” at the time. “The show was the hardest thing I’d ever done,” she wrote. “Still, I would do it all over again in a second.” She also recalled her difficult relationship with her partner Val. “In the middle of one run-through, he stopped and angrily told me that I had to stop looking down at our feet. His body language and tone communicated pure disgust,” she wrote. “My posture was also an issue. It was the last thing on my mind when I was trying to learn the steps and just make it through the routine.”

After the moment, Monica and Val had a heart-to-heart in the bathroom off-camera, which is when their professional relationship became a real friendship. “I laid it all out for Val. I told him everything that I had held in, including how he made me feel emotionally and physically,” she wrote

What is Monica Aldama’s net worth?

What is Monica Aldama’s net worth? Monica is worth $1 million, according to Cinemaholic. Along with her salary as Navarro Cheer’s head coach and what she made on Dancing With the Stars, Monica Aldama’s net worth also includes what she made on Netflix’s Cheer, which she’s starred on for two seasons and 15 episodes, as well as paychecks from sponsorship deals with brands like Robitussin Naturals, Objective Wellness and Rebel Athletic Cheer. In January 2022, Monica also published her first book, Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America’s Favorite Coach, which she also earns from.

In the book, Monica wrote about how her life changed after Cheer and how she went from “a very private person” to an overnight celebrity. “It was shocking to me to have some of the comments, DMs and messages that I got that were just coming at me as if I were somebody that I’m truly not,” Monica told Us Weekly of how her life changed from Cheer. “But there’s also a lot of love. Honestly, there was so much more love than anything else, and I appreciate that so much.”

Monica also told Us Weekly about the most important chapter from Full Out. “I definitely think that if you ask different people, the most important chapter is based on what they’re going through in their own personal life,”she said. “There is that whole chapter about positive self- talk. You have to believe in yourself. People love to see other people fail. This past year was really, really tough. There were a lot of times that I just talked to myself and just encouraged myself because I was going through a hard time. It’s very important. You’re going to believe everything you tell yourself, so you definitely need to be careful what you say.”

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Cheer and Monica Aldama, read her 2022 memoir, Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach. In the book, Monica, who has been referred to as the "Bill Belichick of cheerleading" by New York Magazine, shares her secret to how she built one of the most successful cheerleading programs in the country: Navarro Cheer. The memoir also includes never-before-told stories about Aldama's life, from her divorce and remarriage with her current husband to the challenges she faced as a young mother and how she overcame it all to become the breakout star of Cheer and a finalist on Dancing With the Stars. The book also includes never-before-told, behind-the-scenes moments from cheer, as well as the cheer principles Aldama follows in her everyday life.

