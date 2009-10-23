“Money Never Sleeps,” “Wall Street” Sequel to Feature Cameo by Hamish Bowles and More

You may or may not remember the 1987 flick Wall Street directed by Oliver Stone. And while it may be over 20 years later, now seems to be a better time than ever to shoot a sequel for the film. After all, Wall Street has been a topic on everyone’s minds this past year.

Oliver Stone reunites with Charlie Sheen for Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, and the new cast includes Susan Sarandon, Shia LaBeouf, Josh Brolin, and Michael Douglas. The permanent cast alone sounds amazing, but we’ve just learned that Stone plans to include a number of cameos as well.

The one we’re most looking forward to is without a doubt that of Hamish Bowles, Vogue‘s European Editor at Large. We love his accent, we love his glasses, and we love the adorable way he dresses; pretty much we love everything about him, so basically, we’re stoked! Vanity Fair‘s Amy Fine Collins will also make an appearance. Wall Street 2 is scheduled to release in April of 2010.