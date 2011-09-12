Monday Mood Music: A Pick Me Up With Kate Bush

Monday’s always seem to arrive unexpectedly. Despite the fact that it is all I can think of on Sunday,when the morning actually comes I can never believe it is here.

Just like that morning cup of coffee, I grab my iPod to get moving. I often tune to Kate Bush—an artist who is sure to ease you into your Monday morning transition.

After such a long period of silence, Ms. Bush returned back in May with the release ofDirector’s Cut, a collection of reworked tracks from her back catalog. And now, much to the delight of many, she will release a second album entitled,50 Words for Snow, which contains all new tracks.

If you are a fan of Kate’s eclectic idiosyncratic vocal style you will not be disappointed. The album is the kind you can play from start to finish—each song delivers.

Look for the new albulm due on November 21 and watch the video below forDirector’s Cut‘s “Deeper Understanding”: