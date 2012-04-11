Mommas A La Mode: Hollywood’s Hippest Matriarchs

There’s a lot of bodacious moms out there right now. There also happen to be a lot of sick spring trends. With ladies like Jessica Simpson and Kourtney Kardashian breaking down any barriers of appropriate maternity attire, it got us thinking of what other leading ladies are killing it these days. What else says style like a Tiffany’s rattle or Hermes stroller?
Not only do these moms dress themselves regardless of their baby bump or having to lug around their sickening chic diaper bag, but their sense of what’s appropriate is totally on point (nobody likes a try-hard mom, am I wrong?) With that, we got to thinking about how some of Hollywood’s major matriarchs are rocking this season’s most popular looks on and off the red carpet. We couldn’t resist capturing these babes looking stunning — even if their sleeve does have a little bit of drool on it.
Click through the slideshow to see who made our cut. Did we leave someone out? Tell us who some of your favorite hyped up moms are in the comment section below!
One of the hottest new moms around, this photo shoot of Rachel Zoe is one of our favorites. We love how she's glowing in her metallic mini dress.
It's hard to think that Beyoncé just gave birth earlier this year, when she comes out of water looking smoking in this all black ensemble.
Kate Hudson has officially stolen our hearts. Her tuxedo inspired top is effortless and comfortable -- perfect for a day on the playground on in the office.
Kourtney Kardashian looking fabulous in NYC while making it look easy to rock bright color when you're preggers.
Reese Witherspoon achieves one of what's sure to be spring's biggest looks, the ladylike dress. A-may-zing.
We're so happy Hilary Duff and her new baby boy! We're also really happy that she found a way to rock a maxi skirt, with out without her baby bump!
Ever sophisticated, we love Victoria Beckham's minimalist simple look -- perfect for shopping with or without the rug rats.
We love Miranda Kerr in her sky-high stilettos and over-sized burgundy bag. It's hard to remember that she just popped one out!
Jessica Alba might just be the coolest mom EVER. She is so on trend with the neon cropped denim... so chic!
We're obsessed with all things tuxedo inspired this spring. Lily Aldridge looks immaculate in her mini-dress and tux blazer.
I don't know about you... but Penelope Cruz makes me want to rock a pair of wide leg jeans.