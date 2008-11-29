Fashion Moments at the Metropolitan

In an attempt to avoid the masses hitting the retail pavement of Manhattan on the infamous Black Friday, I opted for the more serene experience of attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art to see the exhibition in honor of the retiring museum director, Philippe de Montebello.

De Montebello was well loved by the artistic community and the celebration of his important acquisitions over his lengthy tenure at the Met was an eclectic array of objets d’art, grand paintings, intricate carvings, stoic sculpture, and delicate drawings. But also included in the mix were significant garments in fashion history.

A Grecian-inspired white silk evening gown by Madame Grès from the 1960s looked perfectly modern. Its elegance and simplicity would make it a perfect for the red carpet.

Hussein Chalayan, master of techno-fashion, had a contribution as well: his “Airplane dress”, made of a smooth fiberglass mold with hinged sections opening to reveal a poof of blush pink tulle in back, or front peek-a-boos.

The legendary Paul Poiret’s deep burgundy “Paris” coat, with a metallic thread embroidered placket at the front, provided an intimate link to the display, since the garment was worn by his wife Denise.