A Moment With NonSociety.com at Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson opted to show her collection at her Garment District showroom this season instead of the Bryant Park Tents. We love Betsey Johnson so much that we waited in the Disneyland-like line to get upstairs and join the party. While in line, we (literally) bumped into Mary Rambin and Meghan Asha from NonSociety.com and played a little blogger-to-blogger-fashion-week catch up.

If you listen carefully, there is someone trying to get us to stand against the wall which we totally ignored. Sorry Betsey PR girl that we shoo’d away. We didn’t mean to. I also added a little NonSociety.com question about their head-to-toe. Check out their blog as well.

And one last thing: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARY! Big kiss!