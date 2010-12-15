A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Vanity Fair has a sick case of Bieber Fever. The 16 year old will take over the mag’s February or March 2011 cover. Careful, it spreads faster than Swine. (Fashionista)
- Crystal Renn is officially teeny tiny, as evidenced by her work in Zac Posen‘s Pre-Fall collection. Lady is hot no matter what. (Style)
- The Kaiser behind the wheel? Karl Lagerfeld has signed onto do a commercial for Volkswagen in Germany, premiering December 22. (VW)
- Claire Danes may or may not be suffering side effects from Latisse, the eye lash growth system she shills. Although she reportedly said she had some redness under her eyes as a result of using it, the brand is denying it. So there’s that. (NY Post)
- Michael Kors is officially putting Kate in the fashion icon stratosphere with this statement: When I look at Kate I see a changing of the guard in what is considered elegant. She likes to look easy but chic. I would liken her to Obama andCarla Bruni in that way. (Vogue UK)
- H&M’s sales rose 5% in November. I think someone owes a thank you bow tie to Alber Elbaz. (WWD)
- A new magazine called Exhibition is about lipstick and lipstick only. They are targeting women and trannies only (JK!) (WWD)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @AJMukamal Did you know if I were a cartoon &wore the same look everday (#nightmare ) Id rocka RickOwens black maxi? #JustSayingManRepeller @WGACANY I feel like I did know that.
- RT @sophynails [Sophy Robson by THELOVEMAGAZINE] Marc Jacobs nail @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/3g6qch um, cuteness.
- RT @purplediary Daphne Guinness at the Purple Office: http://tumblr.com/xaa12gopsi Fabulous as always.
- RT @lginstantchic Lori Goldstein Obsessing for color today http://yfrog.com/h2eknpj
- RT @WhoWhatWear Mercury is a monster this time around: anyone else have the retrograde blues? Sheesh! Yes and Yes.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Hang out with DVF for a min. care of Gilt Groupe.