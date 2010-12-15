StyleCaster
A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

Kerry Pieri
by

Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Vanity Fair has a sick case of Bieber Fever. The 16 year old will take over the mag’s February or March 2011 cover. Careful, it spreads faster than Swine. (Fashionista)

107519 1292436751 A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

  • Crystal Renn is officially teeny tiny, as evidenced by her work in Zac Posen‘s Pre-Fall collection. Lady is hot no matter what. (Style)
  • The Kaiser behind the wheel? Karl Lagerfeld has signed onto do a commercial for Volkswagen in Germany, premiering December 22. (VW)
  • Claire Danes may or may not be suffering side effects from Latisse, the eye lash growth system she shills. Although she reportedly said she had some redness under her eyes as a result of using it, the brand is denying it. So there’s that. (NY Post)
  • Michael Kors is officially putting Kate in the fashion icon stratosphere with this statement: When I look at Kate I see a changing of the guard in what is considered elegant. She likes to look easy but chic. I would liken her to Obama andCarla Bruni in that way. (Vogue UK)
  • H&M’s sales rose 5% in November. I think someone owes a thank you bow tie to Alber Elbaz. (WWD)

107515 1292436372 A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

  • A new magazine called Exhibition is about lipstick and lipstick only. They are targeting women and trannies only (JK!) (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

107511 1292435926 486x A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

107514 1292436365 A Moment With DVF, Vanity Fair Has Bieber Fever!

  • RT @WhoWhatWear Mercury is a monster this time around: anyone else have the retrograde blues? Sheesh! Yes and Yes.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Hang out with DVF for a min. care of Gilt Groupe.

