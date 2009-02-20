A Moment With BryanBoy.com

The world famous blogger, BryanBoy.com was invited to New York Fashion Week by Marc Jacobs himself to attend both of his shows. In the midst of fashion week madness, Bryan stopped into the studio with Harvey (a part of the StyleCaster family) to say hello, check out the site and chit-chat about his fashion week experience. Not all of it was good since he got lost on the subway and ended up in Brooklyn and also lost his wallet. Eek! Never-the-less, Bryan was in good spirits and looked really beautiful in Marc by Marc Jacobs. We fell absolutely head over heels for Bryan and did not want him to leave. (*Harvey, you are my only intern that makes his own schedule so you know I have always loved you!)

Check out this video and you will see why we heart him so much.