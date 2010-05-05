Molly Sims Talks Jewelry, Online Shopping And Working With Her Ex

Molly Sims for Grayce by Molly Sims. Photo: Aaron Eckhart.

Model/actress and overall entrepreneur Molly Sims designs a successful jewelry line, Grayce by Molly Sims, named in honor of her mother, and it has a new online home.

We met up with the Kentucky native over a breakfast celebrating the launch this morning at NYC’s Bryant Park Hotel. “Women get stuck being conservative or sexy, it’s great to show them you can put together texture and color and not get stuck,” Sims chatted on her design stance.

And by going online, now Sims can reach a broader audience with her retro meets classic touches that claims influencers from Audrey Hepburn to Bridget Bardot. Along with an online shop option and how-to videos where Sims will speak directly to her fans on makeup and hair tips, the site features images shot by the blond beauty’s ex, actor Aaron Eckhart.

Talking to an ex much less working with one had us wondering what the working relationship was like, but Sims was all high-handed compliments.

“He’s a phenomenal photographer, a Bruce Weber or Peter Lindbergh type. He shoots me so well. He originally said no, but he loves fashion and we begged him to do it.”

Modeling may come natural to Sims who was a Michael Kors favorite in her runway heyday but as a girl who knows the behind-the-scenes info, she had her own take. Sims was candid on her stance on size expectations in the modeling industry, “I’m torn, I know what’s expected of girls, but I wish they would do it [lose weight] the right way. Two models died last year [from complications of eating disorders], it’s sad.”

Grayce by Molly Sims retails for $75-250 online at the site and at high-end deptartment stores including Henri Bendel. See below for select styles from the collection.



Silver Metal Braid Bracelet by Grayce by Molly Sims.



Triple Cab Cuff in Blue Multi by Grayce by Molly Sims.

All photos courtesy of Grayce by Molly Sims.

