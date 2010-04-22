StyleCaster
Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party

Kerry Pieri
by

L to R: Seth Weisser, Becki Newton, Gerard Maione, Melissa George and Molly Sims at What Goes Around Comes Around in NYC

Last night marked a vintage fashion lover’s mecca. Co-founders of NYC store What Goes Around Comes Around unveiled a drool-worthy array of 200 vintage pieces of Chanel bags, jewelry and apparel from around the globe the most ever carried in the store simultaneously. Most of the items will live at WGACA waiting to be snapped up by girls looking for their own piece of Chanel history but a mix of 20 handbags and jewelry pieces went up on the ShopBop site last night for a sure-to-sell-out-quickly online shopping option for non New Yorkers.

Prior to entering the party fray, where we knew we would be blinded by the well-curated selection of Chanel, other vintage designer, non-designer and What Goes Around’s house label pieces, we asked founders Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione to share some of their well-honed secrets.

“There are many things one should look for [when investing in a vintage designer bag]: proper labels, stamping, holograms, which on Chanel bags can be checked with Chanel’s registry,” the guys advised, continuing, “Condition is extremely important with vintage, and is obvious to the eye. Also, dealing with professional legitimate dealers is a key element when buying any vintage luxury good.”

Translation: get over to What Goes Around for what you know is the real stuff instead of dealing with shady characters. Which is just what we did for the fete marking the launch, complete with personal bottles of Pomery Pop Champagne, famous faces including Molly Sims, Becki Newton and Melissa George, as well as gorgeous model-DJ-NYU Egyptology major Harley Viera Newton, and fashion blogging sensation, Kelly of The Glamorai.

91125 1271967184 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Actress Melissa George in vintage Thierry Mugler
“I’m a huge fan of vintage,” George told us. “I mean vintage Chanel is what I fly around the world to find and when I found out that they brought all of this in I couldn’t believe it. It’s really lovely, I have my eye on a cream Chanel tote. There’s earrings that I love to.”

91129 1271967947 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Vintage Chanel handbags for sale.

91130 1271967951 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Becki Newton, Actress
“The beauty [of vintage] is that it’s always a surprise,” Newton chattted. “You never know what you’re going to find or how its going to fit, so you have to be really open and have a great imagination.”

91126 1271967186 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Actress-model Molly Sims
“The best part about vintage, is no one has it. It’s all about the find,” Sims said last night.

91128 1271967191 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Blogger Kelly Framel aka The Glamorai
“When shopping for vintage look at fabrics the same way you would look at new clothing fabrics,” Framel suggested. “I avoid everything polyester, and I love great silks and cottons that wear well over time. I also look for things that are classic forever, like gorgeous polkadots, things that are never going to go out of style.”

91123 1271967182 Molly Sims and Becki Newton Chat Vintage at What Goes Around Comes Around Party
Vintage Chanel necklaces on offer.

All photos: What Goes Around Comes Around, Facebook

