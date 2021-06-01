This TikTok-Famous Cookbook Is 40% Off On Amazon Right Now

We’ve all picked up a few extra hobbies over the last few months. Mine include scrolling through TikTok for hours on end and cooking a ton of new recipes from Molly Baz’s aptly-named cookbook, Cook This Book. So, you can’t possibly imagine how stoked I was when I found out that my two new hobbies have converged into one very popular trend this summer—everyone on TikTok is into making cooking videos! Using a book I already own! Now, this is a TikTok trend I can actually get behind.

I’ve personally been a huge fan of Baz and her killer recipes for years (like, since her Bon Appétit days), so I just knew that I had to pick up her cookbook as soon as I heard that it was out. I knew Baz was the queen of easy-to-follow recipes, but even I didn’t expect just how easy some of these would be to get right on the first try. No more trying and failing in the kitchen for me!

The best news? Right now, Baz’s cookbook is on sale for 40 percent off, so you can get in on the fun, too. This means that every single easy-to-follow recipe and QR code linking to bite-sized video tutorials can be yours for just under 20 bucks. That’s less than takeout, so you have literally no reason not to buy it right this very second. Step away from the Seamless app!

Trying out new recipes can feel downright terrifying, but Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat takes the stress and guesswork out of the whole process—and the meals look so good, you’ll want to try them all! This cookbook is basically the beginner’s guide to home cooking, so you need it in your arsenal if you’re just getting started. I’d argue that it also makes a great gift for the college graduate in your life, because honestly, they’ll need to start cooking for themselves now that they don’t have a meal plan to reply on.

If you ever get lost or confused about what to do while following Baz’s recipes, her innovative cookbook is full of helpful QR codes that take you to a series of short cooking videos to walk you through the hard stuff. Now, you can get from prepping your veggies to putting down the final plate at dinnertime without the hassle of pulling up one million different videos on YouTube trying to learn how to cut something just so or fold in the cheese properly. Let’s hear it for a chef who actually understands that we’re not all culinary school grads!

That said, you can totally enjoy Baz’s cookbook even if you are somewhat of a professional at-home chef. I know that I said these recipes were easy-to-follow, but I never said that they weren’t totally delicious, too! I mean, how yummy does Miso-Marinated Pork Steak sound? What about Pastrami Roast Chicken? At this point, you can all but consider me a Baz stan for life. Excuse me while I stalk her Instagram for more recipe glamor shots.

If your mouth is watering, shop Baz’s cookbook on Amazon now and make the most of that 40 percent discount. There has truly never been a better time to get your butt into the kitchen and make something!