Found: A Cool Leather Backpack Designed by Notebook Brand Moleskine

What: A black leather backpack with a minimalistic design from beloved notebook brand Moleskine.

Why: The stylish backpack is one of the original leather accessories Moleskine launched in 2013, and serves as a nice complement to Moleskine’s just-launched first-ever line of wallets and passport holders, and we have to say—we’re impressed. The bag’s skinny body and coordinating skinny straps keep it from being too bulky, and the lack of ornamentation, if anything, just makes it stand out more.

Just like the little black notebooks that earned the brand its well-regarded reputation, the backpack strikes the perfect balance between style and utility; it fits everything from iPads to books, and has a rigid base so you can stand it up on its own.

How: The way we see it, this bag wins out over other black leather backpacks that might match it in style, simply because it’s also functional. It seems like a great option for real-life students, or for street style stars who just want to look studious.

Backpack, $149; at Moleskine

