Molekule’s Chic AF Air Purifiers Are The Early Prime Day Deal You Don’t Want To Miss

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know if I can pinpoint the exact moment I became ~an adult~, but it was probably when I started getting really into learning about air purifiers. After moving to a small, stuffy apartment in New York City, air quality became a top-tier concern for me, and I went on a mission to find the best purifiers on the market. How very mature of me! Molekule makes some of my favorite models (not to mention the most aesthetically-pleasing, bar none) so the Molekule air purifier sale happening on Amazon right now feels like a total godsend.

If you’re not familiar with Molekule, they’re a tech company that incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings. While most purifiers on the market with this level of impact don’t exactly look the nicest, Molekule’s designs are sleek and chic—they’ll blend right in with all your Pinterest-inspired decor!

That said, these babies aren’t cheap. Molekule’s top models usually cost between $500 and $900, so any opportunity to save is a real score. Cue Amazon with some pre-Prime Day deals, including a Molekule discount! While Prime Day isn’t actually until June 21-22 (don’t forget to sign up for a Prime membership if you don’t already have one!), Amazon is already coming in clutch with some early deals to get us excited about all the savings. Part of me is annoyed at how much of my money I give them, but another part of me is so grateful for all the major discounts (Read: $100 off the Molekule Air!).

The Molekule Air, Air Mini and Air Mini+ are all discounted as we speak, so now’s the time to treat yourself (and your space) to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air! That said, you’ll want to know which model is right for you and your space, so be sure to do a little research before you impulse-buy. When the products are this good, though, you really can’t go wrong!

Below, check out the luxury air purifiers on sale now as part of Amazon’s pre-Prime Day offering.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Molekule Air

The Molekule Air is the brand’s larger standing purifier, designed to help rooms up to 600 square feet with allergens, bacteria and mold.

Molekule Air Mini

If you’re in a teeny-tiny apartment like I am, the Molekule Air Mini is likely more your speed. It’s just as effective for your small space, but it takes up way less room!

Molekule Air Mini+

The real must-have from this sale, in my opinion, is the Molekule Air Mini+. This newer iteration features Silent Mode, Auto Protect Mode and a PECO-Filter status indicator that makes it easy to know when it’s time to replace the filter (which you can also snag via Amazon Prime!)