Moira & Calvin From ‘Love Island’ Still Look Strong Despite Losing in the Finale

They weren’t voted America’s favorite couple, but that doesn’t mean any less fans to know to Moira and Calvin are still together after Love Island USA season 2. Before we provide an update on their relationship status post-show, let’s look back at Moira and Calvin’s time in the villa—a.k.a. Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Moira was one of the OG girls on Love Island USA season 2. She first coupled up with James, another OG, before Calvin came and took Moira on a date in week 2. After some back and forth with James (turns out, he was low-key crazy), Moira chose to recouple with Calvin, and the two stayed together until the third week when they both decided to recouple with new people. (Calvin recoupled with Sher from Casa Amor, while Moira recoupled with Aaron, a new islander at the villa.) Those relationships didn’t work, and Moira and Calvin recoupled again at the next recoupling. (Calvin with Kierstan, and Moira with Connor). That is, until Moira and Calvin came back to each other in the fifth week of Love Island and stayed together until the finale, where they came in third. The winners were Justine and Caleb. Cely and Johnny came in second. And Carrington and Laurel came in fourth.

Now, back to our original question: Are Moira and Calvin still together after Love Island USA season 2? Well, it’s only been a couple days since the finale was filmed, but so far, the couple looks strong—despite their L in the final episode.

After the Love Island USA season 2 finale aired, Moira took to her Instagram Stories with a sweet black-and-white photo of her and Calvin with the caption: “We’re back babyy.” She also tagged her beau in the picture. The shot featured Moira and Calvin next to each other as they smiled and presumably celebrated their final moments with each other before leaving Las Vegas. Calvin, for his part, reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories. The two have also been reposting fans who have called them their “favorite couple,” so it looks like they’re committed to making their relationship work on the outside world.

While, at the time of this writing, we haven’t heard anything from Moira and Calvin about what’s in store for their relationship after Love Island, we’re hopeful that the two will keep the love going outside of the villa.

