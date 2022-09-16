Gigi’s Dad Just Reacted to Rumors She’s Dating Leo—He’s Already Met Him

Family would know. Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed has responded to the rumors his daughter is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the real estate tycoon said he met the Titanic heartthrob a few years ago and had nothing but good things to say about him. “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,’ the 73-year-old developer said. “I liked him.” As to whether he thinks his daughter is dating the Hollywood A-lister, he said: “They are friends – they have known each other for some time… I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating – I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.” Responding to the question of whether he believes his daughter and Leo are an item as has been speculated by multiple anonymous sources, Mohamed said: “’I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have no say in who she is dating.”

The rumor mill began to swirl that Leo and Gigi were seeing each other in late August. Life & Style first reported the rumors on August 31, 2022, with a source that said Leo and Gigi had “hooked up a few times” since his breakup with Camila, 25, and that the blonde model is “exactly his type.” Then, an insider corroborated this intel, telling People on September 12, 2022, that the pair were “getting to know each other” but weren’t “dating” yet. A second source told the magazine that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” while another added, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

On September 15, 2022, photos obtained by the Daily Mail confirmed Leo and Gigi were hanging out, appearing to be talking close to each other in a loud private members club in New York (see the photos here). “Gigi and Leo are dating and into each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in response to the pics. The insider added that they looked “very flirty” at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. “They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” the source said. Another source described: “A second source added, “Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi… He likes her but things are still new.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.