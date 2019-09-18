StyleCaster
Brace Your Wallets; ModCloth’s Dreamy Fall Collection is Finally Here

Mia Maguire
Fall doesn’t officially start until September 23, but when it comes to fashion, the new season is already in full swing. Just in time for the new season’s arrival next week, ModCloth’s Fall 2019 collection has officially hit the retailer’s virtual aisles with a swoon-worthy assortment of chunky cardigans, printed jumpsuits, printed maxi dress, transitional outwear staples. ModCloth has always had a knack for serving a vast selection of charming, vintage-inspired pieces that look a bit retro, but still manage to feel fresh and trend-forward, and their latest drop is clearly no exception.

In fact, you can even shop their fall edit by your favorite decade, with categories ranging from the ’50s to the ’90s so you can add a dash of personalized nostalgia to your fall closet lineup. Aside from the overarching throwback trend, the collection also features plenty of mix and match separates, flirty dresses and jumpsuits, structured blazers and super cozy sweaters to get your excited about ushering in the new season ahead. There’s also plenty of holiday-ready pieces to shop as well, include jewel toned cocktail frocks, plenty of luxe velvet blouses, dreamy paisley printed blouses that you can pair with your favorite pair of jeans or dressy trousers for an evening event. And, as is always the case with ModCloth, the drop is full of inclusive size ranges and affordable price points ranging from about $30-$200.

Retro Reflections Floral Midi Dress $119
A fall-floral masterpiece, if you ask me.

Admired Archivist Knit Top $29
The ruffled collar on this striped tee couldn’t be cuter.

Romance Ready Polka Dot Maxi Dress $119
I expect that polka dots will continue to dominate the print sphere through fall.

Salient Style Wool Cardigan $149
I mean, pink and polka dots are my two favorite things. I know, I’m so predictable.

Pretty on Pointelle A Line Dress $65
The perfect autumnal mini.

From Star to Finish Cardigan $69
Clearly, I’m not over the star motif trend yet.

It Girl Status Jumpsuit $79
A cooler alternative to your go-to velvet cocktail frock.

Flow For a Fact Kimono $55
The transitional, lightweight outerwear staple I’ll be wearing through October (I live in LA and it’s still like, 100 degrees).

Undeniably Inspired Collared Blouse $49
What is fall without some paisley prints?

