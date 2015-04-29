StyleCaster
20 Modern Ways to Style a Denim Skirt for Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
Newsflash: Everything that’s old is new again in fashion, which isn’t always for the best (we’re dreading the day when hot pink terrycloth tracksuits become a thing with street style stars), but sometimes, a retro piece come back in such a big way, we can’t help but get excited. Case in point: The denim skirt.

We’re not talking about the denim skirts of yore—those super-stiff, faded, GAP styles that were popular in the ’90s (though, if properly styled those can be totally acceptable)—but rather modern takes like those in deeper washes, varied lengths, and slightly ’70s-tinged detailing like button fronts.

If you need some ideas about how style your denim skirt for spring, look no further than the gallery above!

1 of 20

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: A Portable Package

Photo: What's In Her Wardrobe

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Stalk Fashion

Photo: Views of Now

Photo: Vanessa Medel

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Style Spectra

Photo: Bang Bang Blond

Photo: Shy Girl Loud Voice

Photo: The Mop Top

Photo: Mi Aventura Con La Moda

Photo: Bethany Struble

