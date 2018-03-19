The Most Modern Ways to Wear a Striped Sweater Now

Of all the pattern trends that have come and gone, stripes are one we know won’t go anywhere anytime soon. Check out any of your favorite street style stars or Instagram influencers, and it’s practically guaranteed you’ll find at least one ultra-chic post involving stripes.

Sweaters are one of our favorite pieces to feature stripes, because you can wear and style them so many ways, putting a French-girl spin on whatever you’re wearing. For the ultimate effortless, timeless outfit, check out some of the striped sweaters ahead. Buy yours now; wear it for years to come.